MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.
MOR opened at $22.17 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 1.03.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
