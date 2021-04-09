MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MOR opened at $22.17 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

