Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,844,509.78 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total value of $2,844,509.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,768,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,266,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $233.41 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.35 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Morningstar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,301,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

