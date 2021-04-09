Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.26.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
