Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

