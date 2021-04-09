Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $40,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.