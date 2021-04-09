Morgan Stanley Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $37.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. Corning has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 222.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.