Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

MS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $79.75. 95,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,372. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.