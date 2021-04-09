Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $39,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:UTF opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.