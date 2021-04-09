Morgan Stanley Buys 37,982 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $40,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 301,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 642.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54.

