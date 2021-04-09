Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $37,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 703.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

