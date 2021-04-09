Morgan Stanley Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $165.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.82.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $267.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $147.37 and a 12-month high of $276.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.