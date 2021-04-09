Morgan Stanley Acquires 46,794 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $38,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,859,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

