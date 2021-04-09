Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $95.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

