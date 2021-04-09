Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 299,680 shares.The stock last traded at $68.25 and had previously closed at $68.19.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

