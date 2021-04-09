MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter Sells 3,827 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.09, for a total value of $1,094,866.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,002.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MDB opened at $296.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.85. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.00 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.