Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of MONDY opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

