Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $268,275.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,917.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 333,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,181 and have sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

