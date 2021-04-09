Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $46.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $46.92 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $185.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE MODN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Model N has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.20.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Model N by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 48,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Model N by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Model N by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

