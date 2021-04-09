Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Shares of MAB stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 324.60 ($4.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,060,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,725. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.62.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 118 shares of company stock valued at $37,719.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

