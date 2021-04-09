Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Hits $8.60 on Major Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.60 or 0.00014702 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and $141,525.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,145,673 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.