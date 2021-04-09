Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Sells $398,497.50 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,067,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

