Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.55 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.55 ($0.41). Approximately 20,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 295,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

