Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $99,139.88 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08.

NYSE:MAA opened at $146.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $149.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

