Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $253.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17. Microsoft has a one year low of $162.30 and a one year high of $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

