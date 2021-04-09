Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day moving average of $223.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $254.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

