MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.77. 4,880,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

