Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.06

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and traded as high as $46.65. Metro shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 716 shares traded.

MTRAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

