Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MRUS opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $887.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

