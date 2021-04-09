Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $74.45

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.45, but opened at $77.89. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $76.16, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,802 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

