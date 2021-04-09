Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 295,183 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $14.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

