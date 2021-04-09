Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.95

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 4200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on MR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.85 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$88.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.80.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

