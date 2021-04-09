Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Gap Up to $219.50

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.50, but opened at $225.47. Medifast shares last traded at $221.82, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average is $205.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,448,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

