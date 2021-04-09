MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $318,942.20 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

