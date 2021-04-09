MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $318,942.20 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.
- On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.
- On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.