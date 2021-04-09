Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get SWK alerts:

SWKH opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SWK will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SWK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SWK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in SWK by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.