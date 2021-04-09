Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,320,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

