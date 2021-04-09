Mark Zuckerberg Sells 8,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

Shares of FB opened at $313.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.59. The company has a market capitalization of $891.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $703,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

