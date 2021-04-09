Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 4.8%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.86. 50,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,398,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

