Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 4.8%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.86. 50,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,398,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000.
