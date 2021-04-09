Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Up 4%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.85 and last traded at $91.85. Approximately 6,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 295,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.07.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

