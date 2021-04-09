LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $10,632,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,302,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,256.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,271.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,069.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,816.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

