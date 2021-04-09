LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 225 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 58.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.55. 2,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,983. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.