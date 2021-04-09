LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.61. 4,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average of $232.20. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $250.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.