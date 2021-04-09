LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

