LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. The company has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

