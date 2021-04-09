LPL Financial LLC Sells 947 Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KURE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 4,039.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KURE opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.