LPL Financial LLC Sells 284 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Markel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Markel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,169.34 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,186.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,036.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,164.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.