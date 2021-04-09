LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,997,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $70.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

