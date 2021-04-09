LPL Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

