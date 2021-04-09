LPL Financial LLC Buys 200 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 205,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Five Below by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,148. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

