LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

