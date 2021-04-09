Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.03. 54,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,609. The firm has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $195.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

