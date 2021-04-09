Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $483.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $269.51 and a 1-year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

